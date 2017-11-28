McKinnley Jackson non-verbally commits to LSU

He may only be a sophomore, but one George County standout already made a big decision for his future.

McKinnley Jackson announced on twitter last night he is non-verbally committed to LSU. The sophomore took multiple visits to Baton Rouge over the course of the season, saying "the atmosphere at Tiger Stadium has been amazing and I'm truly grateful for it."

Jackson was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season for George County (2-10), leading the Rebels with 36 tackles for loss. Jackson also received the WLOX Lineman of the Week award in September following George County's road win over Harrison Central.

He may have a long way to go between now and signing day, but for now, one of Mississippi's top defensive linemen for the class of 2020 is a Tiger.

