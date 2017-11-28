As package deliveries increase, police offer tips to prevent the - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

As package deliveries increase, police offer tips to prevent theft

Lt. Jason King with the D'Iberville Police Dept. says people stealing packages is becoming more of a problem. (Photo source: WLOX) Lt. Jason King with the D'Iberville Police Dept. says people stealing packages is becoming more of a problem. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Cyber Monday has passed and now it's time to start receiving packages. But, an increase in deliveries sometimes means an increase in 'porch pirates'. 

Lt. Jason King with the D'Iberville Police Dept. says people stealing packages is becoming more of a problem. 

"I think last year, approximately 23 million packages were stolen across the United States," said King. 

Here's how to ensure sure gifts make it under the tree:

1. If you're not going to be at home, have a neighbor or a family member that lives nearby pick up the package. 

2. Have the package delivered to your work.

3. If you're going to be out of town, you can put a halt on delivery. 

4. Request a signature for the package. 

5. Set the delivery time on a weekend when you'll be home.

If a package is left on the doorstep unattended, there is a way to catch potential thieves. 

"They make a multitude of surveillance cameras now, some that even come in the form of a doorbell. That is a good deterrent for criminals who might do that," said King. 

The boxes on the porch aren't the only targets. King says it's a good idea to not leave empty boxes for trash pickup out for a long time. 

"You might want to try and put that inside and at night. If you can keep the stuff out of sight, out of sight out of mind."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

    •   
