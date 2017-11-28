New security measures in place at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Since they're not expecting major crowds for the upcoming show Varekai, Menningham says only two metal detectors will be needed. (Image Source: WLOX News)

It'll be the first time new metal detectors will be put to the test at the venue.

“Cellphones and keys are going to be the main items that we will ask folks to take out of their pockets, take out of their bags, set aside on the table," said Michelle Menningmann, Director of Operations. "We will pass that through, as well as any bags that will be checked with security.”

While metal detectors are not a new concept, they're new to the Coliseum. Through a grant, the venue was able to purchase a dozen of the state-of-the-art metal detectors.

“As you can see, the units have zones. Depending on where the metal is on the person, it will go off. Whether it's on your upper body, your waist, we will probably see a lot of that with belt buckles,” said Menningmann

“Where we have larger concerts in the arena - where we have upwards of five to 8,000 attendants - we may put three or four at each entrance,” said Menningmann.

There have always been safety measures in place at the Coliseum. Weapons have never been allowed, and Menningmann says they've always used a wand system for people entering the venue for shows. However, officials say metal detectors are a more efficient way to keep people safe.

“It's something that we thought was very important; to show the public that this is a safe place to come. We want you to enjoy yourselves. We don't want you to worry about the uncertainties,” said Menningmann.

The metal detectors will also be used at outdoor events, like crawfish festivals and the summer fair. Beginning in 2018, they will also use them for any public events at the convention center.

