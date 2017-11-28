FL man sentenced for smuggling illegal aliens through MS

A Florida man is heading to federal prison after being found guilty of conspiring to transporting illegal aliens across state lines.

Robert Espinal Jr., 52, was arrested in D'Iberville last February after police stopped him on I-10. Prosecutors said eight undocumented passengers were found in Espinal's vehicle. Further investigation found that Espinal was illegally smuggling those people.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said Espinal admitted he knew his passengers were in the country illegally. Some of those passengers testified their families agreed to pay Espinal to drive them across state lines.

Espinal, of Cape Coral, FL, is now awaiting transport to federal prison, where he'll spend 14 months behind bars. He was also ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and a $5,100 “special assessment.”

