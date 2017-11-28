Business leaders work to stop millennial brain drain - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Business leaders work to stop millennial brain drain

The state leads the U.S. in losing millennials, and the conversation continues for business leaders trying to keep them.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Coast Young Professionals and Gulf Coast Business Council are teaming up to discuss how to stop millennial brain drain in Mississippi. 

Business leaders and elected officials from all three coastal counties are looking for solutions to the same issue.

"We really wanted to have a dialogue this morning. Retaining millennials on the coast and in Mississippi, so much young talent leaves our state. We'd be better keeping it here. Folks see millennials are looking for amenities, a high quality of life," said Ashley Edwards, with the Gulf Coast Business Council. "They're mobile. They change jobs, organizations, and businesses."

Ocean Springs resident Mark Lucas said he's noticed the same thing among his own grown children. Three chose different areas to settle down in, Portland, Charlotte, and Vaudeville, due to the jobs and peer groups they found.

Lucas said they love coming to visit family back home, but don't plan to move anytime soon.

According to Mississippi Today, the state leads the U.S. in losing millennials, and the conversation continues for business leaders trying to keep them here.

Edwards said his organization is looking at studies done on Nashville, which he says has been able to bring in a new population of millennials, as a model for what could help on the Coast.

