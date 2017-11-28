Omega Psi Phi, Inc., GPD to face-off on football field

The fraternity hopes to improve the relationship between police and area youth. (Photo source: WLOX)

Flag football is the name of the game, but building relationships is the goal.

On Dec. 11, the Iota Upsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. is teaming up with Solution for a friendly game of ball against the Gulfport Police Department.

According to their Facebook post, the fraternity hopes to improve the relationship between youth, police, and the community.

The game will be held at Gulfport High School from 7-9 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call 228-868-5900 ext. 6300

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.