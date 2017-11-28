Man wanted for stealing $10k in cigarettes from Dollar General

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 947-4811. (Photo source: George Co. Sheriff's Office)

George County investigators are looking for a man they say stole $10,000 worth of cigarettes from four Dollar General Stores Sunday between 11am and 1pm.

The targeted stores are on Hwy 26, Hwy 613 and Hwy 98 in George County, as well as the Dollar General Store on Winter Street in Lucedale.

Chief Deputy Ronnie Castille said the man didn't shoplift from the retail shelves. Instead, he stole at least four cases of cigarettes from storerooms. With cigarettes selling for $50 to $60 a carton, an entire case is worth almost $3,000.

The George County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance photo showing the suspected thief with the hope someone will recognize him. He may be traveling with a black female in what appears to be a black Dodge Charger.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 947-4811. You can also give an anonymous tip through Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (877) 787-5898.

