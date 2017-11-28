Bay library prepping for Holiday Tree Gala

Around 50 trees are being set up and decorated by organizations, businesses, and individuals for the big event. (Photo source: WLOX)

It’s a decades-old tradition to deck the halls at the library in Bay St. Louis. The Hancock County Library System’s 23rd annual Holiday Tree Gala is right around the corner, and the preparation is well underway.

Around 50 trees are being set up and decorated by organizations, businesses, and individuals for the big event.

This year’s theme is home for the holidays, and each tree has its own story. The library’s interim executive director, Ashton Burge, said this is a great way for the library to reach out to the community.

“We do a great job of letting the community know that we’re here for them and we’re going to provide programs and services that they need that can help them out,” said Burge.

The Holiday Tree Gala is Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the public is welcome to come out and get in the spirit.

