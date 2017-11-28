Bay library prepping for Holiday Tree Gala - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay library prepping for Holiday Tree Gala

Around 50 trees are being set up and decorated by organizations, businesses, and individuals for the big event. (Photo source: WLOX) Around 50 trees are being set up and decorated by organizations, businesses, and individuals for the big event. (Photo source: WLOX)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

It’s a decades-old tradition to deck the halls at the library in Bay St. Louis. The Hancock County Library System’s 23rd annual Holiday Tree Gala is right around the corner, and the preparation is well underway.

Around 50 trees are being set up and decorated by organizations, businesses, and individuals for the big event.

This year’s theme is home for the holidays, and each tree has its own story. The library’s interim executive director, Ashton Burge, said this is a great way for the library to reach out to the community.

“We do a great job of letting the community know that we’re here for them and we’re going to provide programs and services that they need that can help them out,” said Burge.

The Holiday Tree Gala is Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the public is welcome to come out and get in the spirit.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:47:31 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly