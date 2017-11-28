MGCCC's Festival of Lights set for Dec. 8 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MGCCC's Festival of Lights set for Dec. 8

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) -

If you're looking for fun, holiday activities for the entire family, you won't want to miss the annual Festival of Lights at the Perkinston Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. This year's festival is set for Friday, December 8, from 4:45 p.m.-9 p.m.

The event will feature a silent auction, art shows, pictures with Santa, train rides, musical entertainment, games and Ferris wheel rides.

Check out the full schedule of events posted by our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend: http://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/perkinston-campus-hold-festival-lights-december-8/

