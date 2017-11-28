Third suspect in Pass Christian parade shooting pleads guilty

Another suspect charged in a shooting following the Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade in 2016 has pleaded guilty.

District Attorney Joel Smith said Malcolm Dedeaux, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter Monday. Harrison County Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Dedeaux to 40 years in prison for his role in the shooting.

Carlos Bates, 29, and Isaiah Major III, 43, were killed and three others were injured when gunfire erupted in a busy intersection after the St. Paul Carnival Association parade on Feb. 7, 2016.

During Mondays hearing, Smith said Dedeaux admitted he had been in an ongoing feud with a man named Charles Johnson, who Dedeaux believed shot at his family’s home earlier in the day before the parade.

Dedeaux testified he spotted Johnson’s vehicle parked near Davis Ave. Prosecutors say Dedeaux and the other three suspects armed themselves and went to confront Johnson.

"Dedeaux and his co-defendants all had weapons when they got out of their cars on North Davis Ave. and began to walk to confront Johnson. Dedeaux and his codefendants made contact with Johnson towards the intersection of Davis Ave. and Ladnier St. At the intersection, Dedeaux confronted Charles Johnson about their previous feud. During the confrontation, Dedeaux stated that both parties pulled guns and numerous shots were fired at the busy intersection," said Chief Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker.

After accepting the guilty plea, Schmidt told Dedeaux “tens of thousands of people are afraid to come to the Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade” because of the shooting.

“People have a right to feel safe in their community,” Schmidt said.

Dedeaux is the third suspect to plead guilty in the case. Jermaine Ratcliff pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact in July. Ratcliff is still awaiting sentencing.

Jessie Lee Williams Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter Nov. 22. He will serve every day of his 20-year sentence because he was indicted as a habitual offender.

Donald Dedeaux is the only remaining defendant charged in the shooting. His trial is set to begin sometime after the new year.

