New movie theatre coming to Edgewater Mall

A new movie theatre is coming to Biloxi. Officials with Edgewater Mall tell WLOX News Now a new theatre from Texas-Based Premiere Cinemas will open in November of 2018. It will feature eight new auditoriums with reclining seats.

Construction of the new facility begins this month with the demolition of the building formerly occupied by Sears. In addition to the new building, the area around the theatre will include a 20,000 square foot landscaped area.

"Edgewater Mall offered the ideal location for our new theatre," said Premiere Cinema CEO Gary Moore. "Biloxi is an entertainment hub that’s been missing a cinema to call its own for a long time, so we’re thrilled to be coming to the market."

In addition to the theatre, Edgewater Mall will upgrade parts of the property, including the mall entrances and the food court.

