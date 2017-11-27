Woolmarket business sells potted Christmas trees

One business in Woolmarket is selling a new item this holiday season.

For Fred Eckles, the potted trees are special because they weren't cut done and can be decorated then reused again next year and for years to come.

"Everybody's got cut live trees, and they grow them in fields and they get shrubbed, mulch. So I wanted to do something people could keep and their kids could grow up with the tree," said Eckles.

Eckles sells a variety of potted Christmas trees at Woolmarket Produce. The trees can stay potted or replanted in your yard as part of landscaping.

"These are native to the area. They will live, and they are [really] full. They have a good smell," he explained.

Walking through this row of trees the aroma of the Carolina Sapphires isn't artificial.

"You can leave it in the pot until next year and it will be tall and bigger, or you can plant it in your yard either one," he added.

Woolmarket Produce is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

