Ole Miss great gives Matt Luke his stamp of approval - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ole Miss great gives Matt Luke his stamp of approval

Brown believes Luke showed his potential. (Photo source: WLOX) Brown believes Luke showed his potential. (Photo source: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

At his Gautier home, Ray Brown tells one story after another about Ole Miss football.

He led the Rebels to a 1958 Sugar Bowl win over Texas and now he's glad to see that Matt Luke will continue carrying the torch for the program. 

"We had a meeting up there to talk about what qualities we're looking for in a head coach," Brown said. "I stood up and said good alumni relations, good public relations, and a guy who represents us well; and I think he does that."

In leading Ole Miss to six wins and a victory over Mississippi State as the interim coach, Brown believes Luke showed his potential. 

"He's got about as much experience as you could ever hope for in an assistant ready to become a head coach," said the 1958 Sugar Bowl MVP. 

Brown has a special connection to Matt Luke. He says he should get the credit for starting the Ole Miss Luke dynasty. While working on the staff with John Vaught in the 60's Brown discovered Matt's Dad Tommy Luke while scouting a high school game.

Tommy went on to sign with the Rebels and many years later. So did his sons. 

"I told Matt at a M Club thing that I may have something to do with your being at Ole Miss in the first place through a generation or two," he said. 

Luke has his challenges in front of him managing a roster potentially damaged by NCAA sanctions, but Brown is confident Luke will be able to navigate the sanctions through recruiting. 

"There is an edge when you can see that your head coach loves the University that he's asking you to play for and he does love Ole Miss," Brown said.         

Matt Luke took over as interim coach for the Rebels following the resignation of Hugh Freeze in July. Luke was named the permanent Ole Miss Head Coach on Monday following a national search.     

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:47:31 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly