Ole Miss great gives Matt Luke his stamp of approval

At his Gautier home, Ray Brown tells one story after another about Ole Miss football.

He led the Rebels to a 1958 Sugar Bowl win over Texas and now he's glad to see that Matt Luke will continue carrying the torch for the program.

"We had a meeting up there to talk about what qualities we're looking for in a head coach," Brown said. "I stood up and said good alumni relations, good public relations, and a guy who represents us well; and I think he does that."

In leading Ole Miss to six wins and a victory over Mississippi State as the interim coach, Brown believes Luke showed his potential.

"He's got about as much experience as you could ever hope for in an assistant ready to become a head coach," said the 1958 Sugar Bowl MVP.

Brown has a special connection to Matt Luke. He says he should get the credit for starting the Ole Miss Luke dynasty. While working on the staff with John Vaught in the 60's Brown discovered Matt's Dad Tommy Luke while scouting a high school game.

Tommy went on to sign with the Rebels and many years later. So did his sons.

"I told Matt at a M Club thing that I may have something to do with your being at Ole Miss in the first place through a generation or two," he said.

Luke has his challenges in front of him managing a roster potentially damaged by NCAA sanctions, but Brown is confident Luke will be able to navigate the sanctions through recruiting.

"There is an edge when you can see that your head coach loves the University that he's asking you to play for and he does love Ole Miss," Brown said.

Matt Luke took over as interim coach for the Rebels following the resignation of Hugh Freeze in July. Luke was named the permanent Ole Miss Head Coach on Monday following a national search.

