Ugly Christmas sweater pop-up opens in OS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ugly Christmas sweater pop-up opens in OS

Shoppers will receive a mystery gift with each sweater purchased. (Photo source: WLOX) Shoppers will receive a mystery gift with each sweater purchased. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

With Thanksgiving in the dust, those looking for the perfect haute holiday attire need look no further. 

Naughty Elves Ugly Christmas Sweaters & Vintage Goods is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater pop-up shop in Ocean Springs.

Located at 2640 Bienville Blvd., the shop will operate Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the pop-up will benefit the Humane Society of South Mississippi. In addition to a large selection of tacky styles, shoppers will receive a free pre-wrapped white elephant mystery gift with every sweater purchased. 

Stylish shoppers can get in holiday formation now through Dec. 20, or until sweaters sell out. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:44:52 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly