Ugly Christmas sweater pop-up opens in OS

Shoppers will receive a mystery gift with each sweater purchased. (Photo source: WLOX)

With Thanksgiving in the dust, those looking for the perfect haute holiday attire need look no further.

Naughty Elves Ugly Christmas Sweaters & Vintage Goods is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater pop-up shop in Ocean Springs.

Located at 2640 Bienville Blvd., the shop will operate Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the pop-up will benefit the Humane Society of South Mississippi. In addition to a large selection of tacky styles, shoppers will receive a free pre-wrapped white elephant mystery gift with every sweater purchased.

Stylish shoppers can get in holiday formation now through Dec. 20, or until sweaters sell out.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.