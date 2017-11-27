Road Closure: Hwy 57, south of Hwy 90 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Road Closure: Hwy 57, south of Hwy 90

(Photo source: File) (Photo source: File)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A portion of Highway 57, South of Highway 90 will close to traffic beginning at 7am, Wednesday, November 29 through Thursday, November 30.

CSX Railroad is closing the road to make improvements on the railroad. It's expected to reopen by noon on Friday, December 1. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and detour around this area.  

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

