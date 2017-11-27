Young girl sends handmade crosses to protect Gulfport Police

Since 2015, hundreds of law enforcement agencies across America have received Arianna's heartfelt note and handmade crosses. (Photo source: Facebook/Gulfport Police Dept.)

Gulfport Police received a heartwarming gift this week from a little girl in Illinois.

When she was 8 years old, Arianna started making tiny crosses out of Perler Beads. Then she began sending her handmade gifts to police and fire departments across the country to offer them protection and to spread God's love.

That was back in 2015, and she's still doing it today.

The recent care package to Gulfport Police contained a copy of her original letter, and enough crosses for every officer on the force.

According to Arianna's Facebook page, she hopes her crosses inspire prayer, and in prayer, God's blessings. You can read more about her mission here: https://www.facebook.com/Ariannas-Cross-Mission-1531522657141715/

