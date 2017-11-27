Young girl sends handmade crosses to protect Gulfport Police - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Young girl sends handmade crosses to protect Gulfport Police

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
Since 2015, hundreds of law enforcement agencies across America have received Arianna's heartfelt note and handmade crosses. (Photo source: Facebook/Gulfport Police Dept.) Since 2015, hundreds of law enforcement agencies across America have received Arianna's heartfelt note and handmade crosses. (Photo source: Facebook/Gulfport Police Dept.)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police received a heartwarming gift this week from a little girl in Illinois. 

When she was 8 years old, Arianna started making tiny crosses out of Perler Beads. Then she began sending her handmade gifts to police and fire departments across the country to offer them protection and to spread God's love. 

That was back in 2015, and she's still doing it today. 

The recent care package to Gulfport Police contained a copy of her original letter, and enough crosses for every officer on the force. 

According to Arianna's Facebook page, she hopes her crosses inspire prayer, and in prayer, God's blessings. You can read more about her mission here: https://www.facebook.com/Ariannas-Cross-Mission-1531522657141715/

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:44:52 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly