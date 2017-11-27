Adopted kids, parents celebrate new beginnings - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Adopted kids, parents celebrate new beginnings

Fourteen children who have been in foster care under the state Department of Human Services were permanently adopted into loving forever homes Monday in Jackson County. (Photo source: WLOX) Fourteen children who have been in foster care under the state Department of Human Services were permanently adopted into loving forever homes Monday in Jackson County. (Photo source: WLOX)
The new parents we spoke with said this is a day that will never forget. (Photo source: WLOX) The new parents we spoke with said this is a day that will never forget. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Courtrooms are not usually very happy places, but Monday was an exception in Jackson County.

Fourteen children who have been in foster care under the state Department of Human Services were permanently adopted into loving forever homes. 

“Very excited and happy that it's finally here. We've been waiting awhile," said Angela Comeaux. "She's a great kid and we're very lucky."

The legal proceedings were handled by Judge Michael Fondren, who became emotional while praising the new parents on their sense of giving and love. 

“Unfortunately, a lot of times we're splitting families up, but today, we're putting families together. We're proving homes for these children for the rest of their lives. Somebody to love and care for them,” said Fondren. 

The mass adoption makes the job of watching out for children easier for DHS caseworker Lindsay Thibodeaux.

“Being able to send them to a forever home is one of the best parts of being a DHS, so it was very emotional and happy tears," she said. 

After things were finished in court, the children and their new families were treated to a reception in the large courthouse. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

