Blindsided: Man dodges bullets during apparent road rage shooting

Police are continuing their search for answers after a drive-by shooting on Highway 90 in Gautier.

One man is behind bars, and another says he's lucky to be alive after dodging multiple bullets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"Here it was, a hole that pierced through here and came from through the front of the seat," Eric Vaughn said. "Then this hole. It [came] through the window."

Vaughn says he's in disbelief that he wasn't injured after a stranger pulled up beside him and started shooting.

"I just didn't really see none of that coming at all," he said.

The 22-year-old victim says he believes it was a case of road rage.

"I see a car pull up behind me at the red light with their brights on," Vaughn said.

Even after driving further, the car didn't stop trailing him.

"So I get in the right lane and when they came up [beside] me, they came up shooting," said Vaughn. "That's when they let out about five or six shots."

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Blake Edward Anderson, is now in custody.

Toni Raymond is glad her baby brother is ok, but as the owner of the car, she's frustrated with how police in Gautier are handling the incident.

"The insurance company told me they won't pay for it. They pretty much just brushed us off - no police report, no nothing," said Raymond. "They were basically like, "The investigation is ongoing.'"

Raymond says she needs that paperwork in order to get her car repaired, and hopefully erase the memory of the shooting.

Anderson is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is asked to contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486, or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

