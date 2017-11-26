Gulfport native Matt Luke named permanent Ole Miss head coach

Gulfport native Matt Luke earned his dream job - officially.

After leading Ole Miss to a 6-6 campaign as interim head coach, including a 31-28 victory in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels announced today they officially removed Luke's interim tag, making the former Admiral the permanent head coach of the program.

After his high school career at Gulfport, Luke played center for the Rebels from 1995-98. He just finished his tenth season on the Ole Miss coaching staff, spread out over two stints (2002-05, 2012-present).

ANNOUNCEMENT | Matt Luke has been officially named head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Press conference Monday at 11:30am. #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/cS2w1LsPAi — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 27, 2017

