Local businesses don't want to be forgotten this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday broke records last year, with Consumers spending $3.45 billion online, according to Adobe Digital Insights. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Downtown Ocean Springs looks much different than it did on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“We did wonderful. We are very blessed to have had the business,” said Dena McGrath who is the manager and buyer for Bella Luna Boutique.

McGrath Springs says while small business Saturday is their bread and butter...they're getting in on the Cyber Monday action too.

“We are doing 20% off for the Cyber Monday online and we do ship. So, if there's something that anyone sees, they can go and like our page and Instagram and we can definitely ship it,” said Mcgrath.

Cyber Monday broke records last year, with Consumers spending $3.45 billion online, according to Adobe Digital Insights. Big companies like Amazon and Target are popular Cyber Monday shopping sites, but not everyone wants to go online.

Michael Ide says he usually makes his Christmas gifts, but if not, he wants them to be from a local retailer.

“It keeps the local flavor. It keeps the local spirit alive. It supports the local entrepreneurs and artists and shops,” said Ide.

Whether you like the rush of fighting crowds on Black Friday, the friendliness of supporting local businesses or the comfort of shopping through the screen, one thing is clear: small businesses do not want to be forgotten this holiday shopping season.

“You support the community when you shop small,” said Bea Ketchum.

