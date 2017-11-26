Cyber Monday projected to generate $6.6 billion in sales - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cyber Monday projected to generate $6.6 billion in sales

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
(Photo Source: Pixabay) (Photo Source: Pixabay)
In the biggest shopping season of the year, Cyber Monday is expected to be bigger than ever before. 

A forecast by Adobe Digital Insights states Cyber Monday 2017 may see sales as high as $6.6 billion, a 16.5% growth from last year.

This would set a new record for online shopping statistics.

Adobe reported Black Friday saw revenue at a close $5 billion, making Cyber Monday the largest shopping day in history. 

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 78 million shoppers will log on from their desktops and mobile devices on Monday to take advantage of exclusive deals. 

GBH Insights reports Amazon as the dominating retailer on Black Friday, with more than 45% of all online sales being made on the rapidly-expanding site. 

To determine the most popular items of the year, Adobe Analytics measured 80% of all online sales using data from the 100 largest retailers in the U.S. 

Apple AirPods, Sony PlayStation Virtual Reality bundles, and home assistants like Google Home and Amazon Echo lead the pack of hot-ticket electronics. 

Shoppers are also showing interest in nostalgic items with a modern twist, including Hasbro NERF guns, the new Super Mario Odyssey game, and the Nintendo Switch. 

In toys, Shopkins and Hatchimals, two of the most coveted items from the 2016 holiday season, still remain at the top of many holiday wish lists. 

