Report: Shuckers infielder Betancourt shot in Venezuela

According to a report by MILB.com, Brewers prospect Javier Betancourt was injured after being shot during an argument in his native Venezuela on Friday. The 22-year-old infielder is reportedly being flown to Milwaukee to undergo surgery to treat his injury.

Betancourt spent each of the last two seasons with the Shuckers, batting .243/.286/.367 with six home runs, three triples, 18 doubles, 22 RBI and three steals over 107 games in 2017.