A safe year on the roads for Thanksgiving 2017

Millions take to the roads for Thanksgiving holiday

With the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at an end, travel, whether by plane or on the roads, went smoothly.

Triple A estimates nearly 50.5 million Americans traveled more than 50 miles from homes this holiday. That's a 3.3% increase over travel in 2016, and the highest travel volume since 2005.

Many of those travelers could be found on South Mississippi's roadways this weekend.

Chase Elkins from the Mississippi Highway Patrol says MHP responded to 12 separate accidents in South Mississippi this holiday, with 5 injuries reported in those 12 accidents.

Elkins says there were no fatalities reported on South Mississippi Highways this holiday weekend.

That number is down from two last year, and is a testament to safer driving habits being utilized on the the roads. Elkins says there were 3 fatalities statewide this year.

While traffic was up, so were gas prices this year with Americans paying an average of 2.53 a gallon.That's the highest average gas price on Thanksgiving weekend since 2014.

In the air, South Mississippians saw few troubles this year, with some airlines adding extra flights, and minimal effect from the weather.

