33rd annual Asgard Toy Run brings holiday joy to deserving families in South Mississippi

For more than 33 years, the Asgard Motorcycle Club has been bringing Christmas joy to children in South Mississippi through their annual toy run.

In Christmas tradition, presents are usually delivered in a red sleigh pulled by a team of eight reindeer.

On the Gulf Coast, the Asgard Motorcycle Club does Christmas with a twist.

The toys are packed in a white 18-wheeler for Santa and his elves to deliver, but the elves in this case are motorcycle club members.

The bikers meet in Kiln before they head down the highway, making stops to collect some gifts from a few friends along the way.

Club members say the event would not be as monumental if it were not for the dedicated people who come every year.

"Without the help of all the other clubs, all the other motorcycle riding groups, and clubs, and independents along the whole Gulf Coast," said Asgard Buff, a long-time club member. "All the way from Hattiesburg on down, even into the states beside us that come across for this annual event. It wouldn't be successful."

The club and its riders have a long relationship with Catholic Charities of Biloxi. They see to it that the presents make their way to deserving families in the coastal area who may have fallen on hard times.

Jennifer Williams, with Catholic Charities, says the toy run is what the holidays are all about.

"Seeing the joy on the parents face is a different take on Christmas for us. We know that that's a blessing for us, to see the parent's joy that they will pass on to the children," said Williams.

Seeing that mother or father's joy might be something incredible to witness, but there are other sights that make the holiday season even more special.

"To see all the bikers pull up with teddy bears on the back is an interesting experience. It's really awesome to watch every year," added Williams, smiling.

"We've got big hearts and nothing gets one of us like a child in need, or any way we can help people, we're about that," said Asgard Buff.

At the end of the day, the holidays are all about having love for all.

