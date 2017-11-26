Mild and dry to end November

Our stretch of pleasant weather continues into the last week of November. A dip in the jet stream over the southeastern united states will allow cool dry air to filter in. This pattern will hold through Monday.

Upper-air pattern Tue-Thu favors a slight warm up for south MS. A dip in the jet stream Fri cools us down. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Uvn64Zr7fC — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) November 26, 2017

However, a change in the upper air pattern Tuesday through Thursday will allow for a slight warming trend to take place. Generally, highs this time of the year should be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be close to that or just a little bit warmer.

A cold front is expected to knock our temperatures back down to our seasonable average. There is a chance for a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday with the arrival of this front.

Generally dry over the next 7 days. Slight chance for showers Wed-Thu #mswx pic.twitter.com/IpdQVIBAnr — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) November 26, 2017

So far, November has been very dry. If no rainfall is recorded in Biloxi by the last day of the month, November 2017 will be the 5th driest on record with 0.3 inches.

List of Driest Novembers:

1949 0.00”

1908 0.13"

1929 0.15"

1999 0.16"

2017 so far 0.30"

