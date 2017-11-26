Mild and dry to end November - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mild and dry to end November

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Our stretch of pleasant weather continues into the last week of November. A dip in the jet stream over the southeastern united states will allow cool dry air to filter in. This pattern will hold through Monday.

However, a change in the upper air pattern Tuesday through Thursday will allow for a slight warming trend to take place. Generally, highs this time of the year should be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be close to that or just a little bit warmer.

A cold front is expected to knock our temperatures back down to our seasonable average. There is a chance for a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday with the arrival of this front.

So far, November has been very dry. If no rainfall is recorded in Biloxi by the last day of the month, November 2017 will be the 5th driest on record with 0.3 inches. 

List of Driest Novembers:

1949  0.00”

1908  0.13"

1929  0.15"

1999  0.16"

2017 so far 0.30"

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:44:52 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly