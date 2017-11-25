Biloxi man charged with Division St. robbery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi man charged with Division St. robbery

Zawauntae Zacori Moore (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Zawauntae Zacori Moore (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A Biloxi man is charged with robbery two days after a woman said he assaulted her and stole her property. 

It happened Wednesday in the 500 block of Division Street. The victim told police the man robbed her then ran away. Investigators soon identified their suspect as Zawauntae Zacori Moore, and got a warrant for his arrest. 

Friday, the 24-year-old was located in the 100 block of Lameuse Street and arrested. Moore was also booked in on a warrant issued by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for probation violation.

He's being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond set on the robbery warrant by Judge Fountain and the MDOC warrant.      

