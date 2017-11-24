Customers still hungry for more deals after Black Friday

Customers flocked to stores across the coast on Black Friday, a day that's also considered the Super Bowl of shopping. Deals may have started before Thanksgiving, but shoppers are still hungry for more bargains.

A crowd of shoppers at Edgewater Mall were on a mission to find the best bang for their buck. Stores lured those customers with steep discounts.

Bath and Beyond offered "Buy 3, Get 3 Free" deals.

"I like it because you be able to get more things. Better deals. More offers," said Sephire Price.

Friday was Dena Jones' first time Black Friday shopping. She said the crowds weren't overwhelming and the prices were pleasing.

"I'm shopping for two girls and a boy and it's like a lot of stuff I got," said Jones.

Customers we talked with said JC Penney offered bargains they just couldn't pass up.

"Everything's knocked down like 60, 70 percent on a lot of stuff. So we're getting a deal. And the prices aren't high. This is my favorite store," said Anesha Price.

"I love these good deals. You find some good bargains," said Patricia Jefferson.

Shoppers moved quickly carrying bags loaded down with items on their Christmas lists. But this day wasn't spent on only buying for others.

"I went to Belks and I got a toy at Target. And that's pretty much all I got," said Ella Strickland.

"Boots at Belk and sweaters at Belk also," said Caitlyn Ray.

The final phase of the Black Friday trip is the cash register where many find out if they've stuck to their Black Friday budget.

"My budget is $700. I'm trying not to go over that much," said Jones.

Ray admitted she didn't set a budget before heading out. "No. I should have, but I didn't," she said.

National Retail Federation CEO Matthew Shay said he's expecting a big weekend for retailers. He said spending is expected to grow this year an estimated 3.6 to 4 percent due to consumers feeling good and a low unemployment rate. On Saturday the National Retail Federation encourages you to shop local for Small Business Saturday.

