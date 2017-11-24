Man charged with making false bomb threats - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man charged with making false bomb threats

Ottowa Anderson Jr. was arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats. (Photo Source: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety) Ottowa Anderson Jr. was arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats. (Photo Source: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

A man has been arrested following reports of bomb threats to the Milwaukee Tool Plant in Greenwood. 

Ottowa Anderson, 20, of Belzoni has been charged with eight counts of false reporting of explosives and weapons of mass destruction.

“We do not take incidents like this lightly, which is evident by the amount of resources we devoted to making this arrest,” Chief Moore said. “These types of events take a huge toll not only the businesses but the entire community as a whole.”

Anderson is being held at the Leflore County Jail on $10,000 bond per count, a total of $80,000.

Each count carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to officials. 

