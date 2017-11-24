Star Trek composer tweets compliments on West Harrison's parade - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Star Trek composer tweets compliments on West Harrison's parade performance

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

If you saw the West Harrison Hurricane Band's performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade you may have recognized the music as "Enterprising Young Men" from the Star Trek soundtrack. 

Trekkies certainly took notice, as did the score's composer Michael Giacchino. 

One fan tweeted, "The West Harrison high school band from Gulfport, MS was playing the @StarTrekMovie theme song at the @Macys Thanksgiving Day parade! That was EPIC!!" 

Not only did Giacchino retweet that and several other compliments, he also replied, "And they did a GREAT job!!" 

 

 

