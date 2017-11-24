Star Trek composer tweets compliments on West Harrison's parade performance

If you saw the West Harrison Hurricane Band's performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade you may have recognized the music as "Enterprising Young Men" from the Star Trek soundtrack.

Trekkies certainly took notice, as did the score's composer Michael Giacchino.

One fan tweeted, "The West Harrison high school band from Gulfport, MS was playing the @StarTrekMovie theme song at the @Macys Thanksgiving Day parade! That was EPIC!!"

Not only did Giacchino retweet that and several other compliments, he also replied, "And they did a GREAT job!!"

And they did a GREAT job!! https://t.co/VOtgikTvxi — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) November 23, 2017

The West Harrison high school band from Gulfport, MS was playing the @StarTrekMovie theme song at the @Macys Thanksgiving Day parade! That was EPIC!! ???? @startrek #MacysParade #MacysThanksgivingDayParade #MacysDayParade — Ron Hernandez (@saab007) November 23, 2017

Favorite marching band in the Macy’s day parade was the West Harrison High School doing @m_giacchino ‘s Enterprising Young Men! #MacysDayParade ???? — Bree Boehlke (@BreeElizabeth) November 23, 2017

