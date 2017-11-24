Firefighters extinguish house fire in Gulfport

Smoke could be seen pouring from the attic. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gulfport firefighters extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a home on Reservation Drive. The extent of the damage is not known, but smoke could be seen pouring from the attic.

Luckily, it appears no people or pets were injured.

WLOX News has a crew at the scene and we'll post more details on the incident as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.