Ocean Springs man serves up turkey feast for 58 Keesler Airmen

For many, being in the military may mean spending time away home on Thanksgiving Day.

In the spirit of giving, one Ocean Springs man hopes to remedy homesickness by opening his doors to airmen at Keesler Air Force base.

Bobby Walker welcomed them into his home to dine on a turkey meal Thursday afternoon.

For the airmen at Keesler Air Force Base this isn't home, but it's a good substitute especially on Thanksgiving. This year, close to 60 airmen were welcomed to his home.

"I think right now I've already outgrown my house and I have a buddy that says I can use his," said Walker.

From turkey to crawfish, the young men and women didn't just eat a turkey dinner, they got a taste of southern cuisine.

"I have an eclectic palate. So I like to try new things, but southern food is just full flavored and I love it," said Airman First Class Cody Kosmerick.

Walker's friends and local businesses helped make the meal possible.

"The Fillin' Station and places like that In The Zone, Gulf Coast Produce, they all chipped together. When you have a lot of businesses that can help you do something like this, you can take care of a group of people," said Walker.

As the service men and women fill up on the feast, Walker has a sense of pride knowing he's giving back to those who are serving our country. "This is our future. These are the people that are gonna be out there on the front lines protecting us one way or the other," he explained.

"It makes me feel good that someone is actually out there that would support us like this especially during the holidays," said Airman E2 Kevin Zuck.

"He didn't have to do this for us and he still did. It's just an amazing thing," said Airman First Class Madison Lemaire.

Knowing not many would open their homes like Walker did, the airmen have a lot to be grateful for.

Walker's act of kindness is part of Keesler's Home Away from Home program, which allows active duty, retired and civil service personnel to host non-prior service Airmen at their homes and serve them a Thanksgiving meal.

Walker said anyone interested in hosting airmen for Thanksgiving can contact the Chaplin at Keesler Air Force Base.

