Biloxi restaurant provides Thanksgiving meal for first responders and veterans

The owner of Slap Ya Momma's Barbeque provided 500 meals for first responders, veterans and active military at his restaurant in Biloxi on Thursday.

It was the third year Henry Wintzell prepared the Thanksgiving feast that featured 200 pounds of turkey and 150 pounds of pulled pork.



He wasn't sure if he was going to be able to prepare the meals this year after he was diagnosed with cancer, but Wintzell said he didn't want to miss the opportunity to give so many a Happy Thanksgiving.

"Military and first responders don't get the recognition I think they should. Thanksgiving is a day we're thankful for, so we deciding let's be their family for a day," Wintzell said.

Wintzell also collected donations to help buy Christmas gifts for children in need.

