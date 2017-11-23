Ocean Springs couple continues Thanksgiving tradition of feeding first responders

On Thanksgiving, Tim and Lisa Wold prepare a huge feast, like most, but they don't do it for themselves.

For the fourth straight year, the Wold's have provided meals for Jackson County first responders.

"What's really great and heart warming is to bump into them on the road two and three months from now or right, prior to Thanksgiving next year, and they ask 'Are you cooking that good food again?'," said Tim Wold.

Wold didn't know if he was going to be able to come back and do it this year after selling his restaurant, Cast Iron Cafe, where he fed first responders for the last three years.

"We looked for a location to have the fourth annual and Randy Bosarge, the Supervisor in Jackson County said why don't you use the Fountainbleau Community Center," Wold said. "It was nice of them to donate the facility to us."

Not only do the first responders enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, they also get a chance to spend time with other agencies.

"You can catch up because usually if you see people from other agencies, we're doing mutual aide. Usually there's a fire going on and it's a lot more hectic," said Michael Willis, Ocean Springs Fire Dept.

Since Tim Wold isn't in the restaurant business anymore, preparing the Thanksgiving meal gives him a chance to do what he loves.

"It's not work to me," Wold said. "I get in the kitchen, get out, start cooking and come up with different ideas. It's a hobby. That's the reason I opened the restaurant to begin with."

The Wold's are already planning to feed first responders again next Thanksgiving.

