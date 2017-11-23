Delivering food and goodwill on Thanksgiving

Casey and Sharon Huestess participated in Feed the Needy by delivering meals to people around Harrison County (Photo Source: WLOX)

After more than 2200 hot meals were packed for the Feed the Needy program in Harrison County, they had to be delivered.

That's where hard work of dedicated volunteers comes in.

For Sharon and Casey, the Feed the Needy program is unlike anything they've even been involved with. The event is sponsored by every law enforcement agency in the county.

“Well, it’s pretty impressive. Like I said, it's a big thing, a lot of people that are involved in it. It's just a great opportunity for us to help out and that's all there is too it," said Casey.

Casey and Sharon Heustess recently moved to the coast from Alaska. This is their first involvement with Feed the Needy.

When the meals were packed and ready to go, it was time to hit the road for a little holiday meet and greet, according to Casey.

Hugs were offered to meal recipients by Sharon.

“I just feel that sometimes you need to make other people feel special. She's handicapped, she's alone maybe and she needed a meal so I'm sure she needed a hug too and I don't mind sharing love with other people,” Sharon explained.

Feed the Needy leaves an impression on them both, Casey explained, “I think it's a good thing. There's a lot of hands involved in it, but I think it's a great thing, great."

Another visit and another life changed, at least for a day for for recipient Michael Harris. “Well, it's just a feeling of people caring. I only have one living relative left in my family," Harris said.

Sharon feels that is sobering food for thought.

She noted, “We're used to being with our family on Thanksgiving so it's hard to see someone along like that. He said he had only one relative left living so my heart hurts for him and I hope this helps him have a better day.”

Many of these same volunteers will come back in about a month to deliver thousands of hot meals once again on Christmas day.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.