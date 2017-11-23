Feed the Needy serves up food and compassion

About 1,000 volunteers showed up at the Lyman Community Center at 8am to box up the Thanksgiving dinners, complete with turkey and dressing and all the fixings. (Photo source: WLOX)

More than 2,000 Harrison County residents are feeling full, both physically and spiritually.

That's because the Feed the Needy program made sure of that this Thanksgiving Day.

Feed the Needy is celebrating its 27th year of operation, and in that time frame they've served up more than 40,000 meals to Harrison County residents.

Some of the volunteers have been here every year, including Sarah Ball, who busy dishing up a hearty meal for the less fortunate.

“I do it because God asks for us to give back to others. Because He said if we give, it shall be given unto us. And because we love people and we want to serve them,” Ball said.

More than 1,000 volunteers showed up at the Lyman Community Center ready to dish out some holiday cheer.

Members of the D'Iberville High School soccer team were among the volunteers.

It was perfect fit for team captain Dakota Dronet, who said, “A lot of times you take for granted on Thanksgiving how much we have so we like to give back. And being a soccer team as a family ourselves we like giving back to our community.”

This event is a family affair, even for first timers like the Starnes family from Tennessee, here visiting relatives.

Shaterial Starnes is happy to help. “We just realize that we are extremely blessed and we just want to be a blessing to others so we just came as a family and wanted to give back," she said.

The Theodore family was also involved in this mission of goodwill. Alayna Theodore stated, “I wanted to be here today to help out the people who don't have food and their families are struggling.”

That love and sense of service were in plentiful supply, according to volunteer Wayne Minyard.

Minyard said, “I want to give back to the community. I think everybody should, we should all give back in some kind of way.”

The same organization will come back in just about a month and deliver hot meals on Christmas Day. Many of the same volunteers will show up once again to lend a hand.

