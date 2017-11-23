West Harrison band represents Mississippi in NYC

If you saw the West Harrison Hurricane Band's performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade you may have recognized the music as "Enterprising Young Men" from the Star Trek soundtrack. Trekkies certainly took notice, as did the score's composer Michael Giacchino.More >>
Two men were shot Wednesday night in a Bay St. Louis park, say authorities. Now, police are working to determine if that shooting is connected to a second shooting in a Bay home.More >>
A Kiln man will was sentenced to 24 years for stealing from a Boy Scouts campsite.More >>
Mississippi coast Dr. Albert Diaz was sentenced to over three years in federal prison Thursday for the role he played in a scheme to defraud TRICARE.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a high school counselor from Stone County as a homicide.More >>
Chuck Mordecai Cumberland, 31, of Waveland was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute and for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Four people have been injured by wildlife at the national park in just over a month.More >>
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a baby who was left in a vehicle in Greenville.More >>
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”More >>
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.More >>
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.More >>
