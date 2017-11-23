West Harrison band represents Mississippi in NYC

If you saw the West Harrison Hurricane Band's performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade you may have recognized the music as "Enterprising Young Men" from the Star Trek soundtrack. Trekkies certainly took notice, as did the score's composer Michael Giacchino.

West Harrison is also the first school in the Harrison County School District to participate in the Macy's Parade. (Photo source: Harrison Co. School District)

The 200-member Hurricane Band was one of only 10 schools selected to take part in the iconic holiday event. (Photo source: Harrison Co. School District)

South Mississippi was well represented in the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as the members of the West Harrison High School Hurricane Band performed for the huge crowds Thursday morning. (Photo source: Harrison Co. School District)

The 200-member Hurricane Band was one of only 10 schools selected to take part in the iconic holiday event out of hundreds of applicants from across the country. They're only the fourth band from Mississippi to ever be selected for the honor.

The band first learned they were selected for the parade in April of 2016. Since then, members, parents, and band boosters have been busying rehearsing and fundraising to get to this big day.

West Harrison is also the first school in the Harrison County School District to participate in the Macy's Parade. This is their first year in the parade, which was televised nationally on CBS and NBC.

