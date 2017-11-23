Resurrection hopes to continue its winning ways Friday night at Nanih Waiya

Two years ago on December 4, 2015 Resurrection traveled to Starkville on the campus of Mississippi State and battled Simmons for the Class 1A State Championship. On a cold Saturday afternoon, the Eagles dropped a 25-9 decision to a very talented Simmons team.

On Friday Resurrection head coach Scott Sisson will lead his Eagles against undefeated Nanih Waiya in the Class 1A South State Championship. An upset win over the Warriors would propel Resurrection back to Starkville. The Class 1A State Championship game is set for December 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Despite 7 wins and 6 losses, Resurrection has been on the winning side in five of their last six games.

Coach Sisson says he had a hard time fielding a schedule for the 2017 season and was forced to play against four solid teams before they would open play in the Region 4-1A ranks.

When they did open the season, a number of key players were forced to miss those games due to various injuries. Since many of those players are back, Sisson says those early games prepared his team well for what they are about to face in Louisville Friday night.

Sisson said, "The good side of that was the backups got a lot of reps and now that we've got everybody healthy we've got guys with experience against really good teams and got our starters back. So, it kind of built depth and, if you will, it kind of helped us down the stretch run."

There is one player who is questionable for Friday's showdown with Nanih Waiya. Senior wide receiver Patrick Roth injured his toe in the Eagles win over Lumberton last week. Coach Sisson is hoping that Roth will be able to play.

It will be a tough task, but Resurrection has caught fire of late and you can never count out the Eagles who come to play once they hit the football turf.

