1 woman killed in fatal accident on Hwy. 63

A woman was killed in a car accident in George County that took place on Highway 63, just north of Grain Elevator Road.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins, a 75-year-old woman from of Lucedale drove her 2010 Honda from a turning bay into the right lane of Highway 63.

A northbound 2016 Chevrolet then crashed into the back of the woman's Honda and forced it off the road, where it crashed into a tree.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet and two passengers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All parties involved were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

MHP officials say the incident is still under investigation.

