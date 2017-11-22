Holiday shopping pre-game: Black Friday 2017

More than 164 million shoppers are expected to take advantage of Thanksgiving weekend sales. (Photo source: WLOX)

While Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks and eat well, it's also a pre-game day for one of the busiest days of the year: Black Friday.

Across the nation, stores are preparing for an influx of customers, all hoping to snag a good deal.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 164 million shoppers are expected to take advantage of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday sales. Electronics, clothes, toys, and more will fly off the shelves as eager shoppers take advantage of slashed prices.

As usual, Black Friday will be the busiest of the shopping days.

