Ingalls workers vote in favor of new labor contract

Ingalls union members voted in favor of a contract extension by “an overwhelming majority” Tuesday. Union representatives had to count the votes by hand, but when it was all done, they said the yes votes won by a landslide.

The contract is a four year extension of the current agreement that expires in March 2018. The deal covers members of the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council (PMTC) International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), International Association of Machinists (IAM), Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers (UFSPSO).

The deal negotiated between Ingalls leadership of the five unions includes cost of living wage increases in 2019, 2020, and 2021, along with one-time lump sum payments of $2,500 in December 2017 and March 2018.

The deal also freezes the coast of health insurance costs for workers. Union members received an outline of the deal earlier this month.

