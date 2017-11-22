Ingalls contract vote Tuesday

Next week, 7,300 union workers at Ingalls shipyard will vote on a new labor contract with the company.

The Ingalls contract vote takes place Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 4:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Arts and Crafts Building next to the Civic Center at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

The contract is a four year extension of the current agreement that expires in March 2018. The current which covers members of the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council (PMTC) International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), International Association of Machinists (IAM), Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers (UFSPSO).

The deal negotiated between Ingalls leadership of the five unions includes cost of living wage increases in 2019, 2020, and 2021, along with a one-time $2,500 lump sum payment in March.

The deal also freezes the coast of health insurance costs for workers. Union members received an outline of the deal last Tuesday.

