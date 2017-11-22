12th Visions of Sugar Plums event teaches the spirit of giving

Each year on the week before Thanksgiving, one Pascagoula business holds a special event that embodies the spirit of the holidays.

Thanks to a partnership called Visions of Sugarplums, 24 lucky children were able to fill their carts with $300 worth of gifts for themselves and their families.

It's all made possible by the program that is now in its 12th year, led by locally owned Turf Masters in partnership with the city of Pascagoula.

Eleven-year-old Maggie Thompson spent Wednesday before Thanksgiving getting a jump start on her holiday shopping.

She made her rounds through Pascagoula's Walmart Supercenter pushing a buggy more than twice here side, her shopping list never leaving her hand.

"I'm shopping for me my dad, Uncle Mike, grandma and mommy," Maggie said.

Aisle by aisle, she picked up items to go under the tree this holiday season. It's all made possible by a program that's now in its 12th year led by locally owned Turf Masters in partnership with the city of Pascagoula.

The $300 is to purchase items to make their Christmas a little more jolly, but also teach an important lesson, one that Maggie was quick to pick up.

"Give to others and not just shop for yourselves," she said.

"The true blessing is in actual giving, so that's something we want to pass on to all the kids to have a giving heart," said Ryan Jordan, Turf Master vice president.

And they do this with the hopes that one day - the kids will be successful enough to give back to their community too.

Next year, they'd like to expand this program, and are looking for more community members and businesses to step up.

"We would really love to see this program grow, I know Turf Masters and the city of Pascagoula would, so we're absolutely encouraging anybody or any business that would be interested in [sponsoring] even one $300 child," said Pascagoula Community Outreach Director Suzanne Steinberger Kinsey. "We hope this program not only increases in the future, but possibly doubles. We'd love to have 50 kids out here next year."

