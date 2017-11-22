12th Visions of Sugar Plums event teaches the spirit of giving - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

12th Visions of Sugar Plums event teaches the spirit of giving

(Photo Source: WLOX News) (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Each year on the week before Thanksgiving, one Pascagoula business holds a special event that embodies the spirit of the holidays. 

Thanks to a partnership called Visions of Sugarplums, 24 lucky children were able to fill their carts with $300 worth of gifts for themselves and their families. 

It's all made possible by the program that is now in its 12th year, led by locally owned Turf Masters in partnership with the city of Pascagoula. 

Eleven-year-old Maggie Thompson spent Wednesday before Thanksgiving getting a jump start on her holiday shopping.

She made her rounds through Pascagoula's Walmart Supercenter pushing a buggy more than twice here side, her shopping list never leaving her hand.

"I'm shopping for me my dad, Uncle Mike, grandma and mommy," Maggie said.

Aisle by aisle, she picked up items to go under the tree this holiday season. It's all made possible by a program that's now in its 12th year led by locally owned Turf Masters in partnership with the city of Pascagoula. 

The $300 is to purchase items to make their Christmas a little more jolly, but also teach an important lesson, one that Maggie was quick to pick up.

"Give to others and not just shop for yourselves," she said.

"The true blessing is in actual giving, so that's something we want to pass on to all the kids to have a giving heart," said Ryan Jordan, Turf Master vice president. 

And they do this with the hopes that one day - the kids will be successful enough to give back to their community too.

Next year, they'd like to expand this program, and are looking for more community members and businesses to step up.

"We would really love to see this program grow, I know Turf Masters and the city of Pascagoula would, so we're absolutely encouraging anybody or any business that would be interested in [sponsoring] even one $300 child," said Pascagoula Community Outreach Director Suzanne Steinberger Kinsey. "We hope this program not only increases in the future, but possibly doubles. We'd love to have 50 kids out here next year." 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly