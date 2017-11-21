Biloxi wins thriller over Gulfport in Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational semifinals

Thanks to a buzzer-beating lay-up from Dontavious Proby, Biloxi wins a 40-38 thriller over long-time rival Gulfport in the Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational.

Dillyn Neely chipped in eight points for the Indians, including a few highlight-worthy plays early in the game. The win sends Biloxi to the Invitational Championship Game against Buckhorn (AL) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

It was the second game in the last two days Gulfport needed a buzzer-beater to decide the outcome, as the heroics of Willie Rhines lifted them past Faith Academy Monday, but they ended up on the losing end of a heart-stopping shot in the semifinals. The Admirals now face the host St. Martin for third place Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.