Gulf Coast United sends two soccer standouts to the next level

It was a historic day for Gulf Coast United, as the futbol club celebrated two of their members signing scholarships to play soccer at the next level.

Ocean Springs seniors Caleb Burke and Kelsay Himel both sign with William Carey, who boast the #1 Men's Soccer program and the #4 Women's Soccer program in the country. Both Burke and Himel say Gulf Coast United get a lot of credit for getting them to this point.

"They've had a lot to do with me being here," Himel said. "I would not be here today without them. They've done so much for me, so it's helped me come a long way."

"I started in 7th grade soccer, I played two minutes a half. (I was) terrible," Burke said. "My friend brought me into the club, and (I worked) my butt off to become this player, and here I am. (The club has) done everything for me."

