Gulf Coast United sends two soccer standouts to the next level

Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.
Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.
After being drafted in the 9th round (274th overall) by the Minnesota Twins, Joe Garry Jr. plans to represent Pascagoula proudly on the national stage.
