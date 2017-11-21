Resolution passes to allow state flag at OS City Hall

Aldermen voted 6-1 to amend the city's code of ordinances and require the state flag be flown at all city buildings no matter what. (Photo source: WLOX)

Ocean Springs city leaders voted Tuesday night to resume flying the state flag at city hall. That decision not taken lightly by citizens.

Residents and business owners at the meeting made it very clear they were not happy with the board's decision to resume flying the state flag at government buildings.

“Y'all need to go back and think about this and reconsider this decision reconsider if you want to go back and take responsibility for this decision that you're making,” said another citizen.

Aldermen voted 6-1 to amend the city's code of ordinances and require the state flag be flown at all city buildings no matter what.

Alderman Ricky Authement was the one vote against the resolution.

“That flag has not flown at city hall for 10 years and all of a sudden now today it has to be up and I don't understand why,” said Authement.

One week ago, Mayor Shea Dobson announced via Facebook he would no longer be flying the state flag outside city hall. It was a change of heart after he put it back up when he was elected. The decision drew support from some and sparked outrage in others.

“I still feel like the purpose of flying the flag is solely to respect the state and to show that we are a part of the state and my views on that haven't changed,” said Dobson.

The board voted not only to amend the city's ordinance on flying the flag, but they also voted to send a letter to Gov. Phil Bryant requesting Mississippians be allowed to vote once again on the state banner's design.

“This is a representative government, and the people should decide what represents them on a flagpole,” said resident Brian Rose.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.