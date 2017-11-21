MDOT awards contract for Hwy 90 pedestrian overpass

By the end of next year, it should be easier for pedestrians to safely cross Hwy 90 in one of the busiest parts of Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

By the end of next year, it should be easier for pedestrians to safely cross Hwy 90 in one of the busiest parts of Biloxi.

The first project is at MGM Park. The Mississippi Department of Transportation just awarded a contract for the pedestrian overpass on Hwy 90 just west of Caillavet Street. Greenwood-based Malouf Construction will begin work on March 15, 2018. It's expected to be finished by Dec. 14, 2018.

A second pedestrian overpass is planned near the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor.

"We are still working right-of-way issues, so the exact location has not been pinpointed yet," said Biloxi Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard. "We do know that it will be just east of Main Street and cross into the park at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. The estimate on timing is that a request for proposals should be out in the spring, with a contract awarded in summer and construction completed possibly as early as the end of the year."

The overpasses will have elevators and stairs at their north and south ends but will not be connected to any other structures.

