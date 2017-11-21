4 charged in fatal Pascagoula shootout

Pascagoula police have arrested four suspects, including a teen, in relation to a shooting at an apartment complex that left one young man dead Friday.

Officials say 23-year-old Josten Marcaveous Washington, of Gautier, was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery at the Regency Woods Apartments on Long Ave. Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire during the robbery attempt.

Charged in the case are Victor Ladarrius Washington, 28, Anthony Abston, 33, Jada Williams, 19, and John Washington, 16.

All four are charged with robbery and use of a deadly weapon.

Bonds for Victor, John Washington, and Williams were set at $25,000 each. They have all bonded out of jail.

Abston’s bond was set at $250,000. We're told he is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The MDOC website says Abston had been out on parole for a little more than a month after serving eight years of a 15-year sentence for aggravated assault and grand larceny.

