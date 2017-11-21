2 people charged in connection with St. Martin drive-by

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in St. Martin on Nov. 21.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the shooting occurred in St. Martin, near Columbus Circle. A suspect was found at Lemoyne Apartments in D'Iberville and was later taken into custody.

On Nov. 2, 27-year-old Antonio Johnson of D'Iberville and 26-year-old Eric Price of Gulfport were charged with drive-by shooting.

Following an initial court appearance, each was given a $15,000 bond.

Price also has charges from Harrison County for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

