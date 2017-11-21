Man accused of killing 72-year-old in MO arrested in Gulfport

A suspect wanted for the murder of a 72-year-old man in Independence, MO was arrested Monday in Gulfport, according to Independence Police Department spokesman John Syme.

Federal and local law enforcement officers worked together to arrest Nathan Roy Hendricks after he was found hiding outside a Gulfport residence. We do not know where exactly in Gulfport Hendricks was found.

Syme said Hendricks initially lied about who he was, but his identity was later confirmed and he was arrested.

Hendricks, 46, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal actions.

Syme said the charges stem from an Oct. 30 break-in that led to the fatal shooting of 72-year-old William Domann.

Hendricks is one of three suspects accused of breaking into Domann’s home and then killing him.

Officials with the prosecutor’s office in Jackson County, MO said Domann was “restrained” before he was shot several times. Several guns were reportedly stolen from the home.

KCTV reports Xavier Otero and Onelio Garcia were captured in November. They face the same charges as Hendricks.

Syme said Sheila Casey, 48, was with Hendricks when he was arrested. She is a person of interest in the case, according to police.

Hendricks is being held at the Harrison County jail pending extradition to Missouri.

The Gulfport Police Department said it assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the arrest.

