Bakeries cooking up a storm for the holidays

For bakers, it's the the days between Thanksgiving and Christmas that roll in the dough. (Photo source: WLOX)

At Electrik Maid bake shop, there is no rest for the weary. There is bread to deliver and sweet treats to hand out.

Ovens will stay busy for the next several weeks. When it comes to the holidays, people have their cravings.

“Mostly it's pies and bread for the Thanksgiving holiday, then when we get into the other ones it turns into more into the cakes and pies and bread as well,” owner Harrel Balius explained.

For more than 90 years, the bakery has been passing on skills from generation to generation. That won't stop anytime soon for 10-year-old Ella Balius.

“I like it because it's a family business and I can learn," said Ella. "I can run the bakery, too.”

From the young to the more experienced, there's just something about the holidays for some people.

“I like the hustle and bustle of it. I like meeting all the people that you see from year to year. And it just makes it a fun time of the year," said Nona Balius.

Florists have Valentine's Day, retailers have Black Friday, and online retailers have Cyber Monday. But for bakers, it's the days between Thanksgiving and Christmas that roll in the dough.

“This is where we get the most business because everyone is coming in and eating their sweets. We do a lot better at this time because of what we have coming in, everybody needing everything for the holidays,” said Andre Thibodeaux, the manger at French Kiss Pastries.

Many of the bakeries who spoke to WLOX say they make between 40 and 50 percent of their yearly profit during the holiday season.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.